Mark Stevens Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mark Stevens lessened its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

STWD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 1,103,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,863. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

