Mark Stevens Purchases Shares of 19,201 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 445,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

