Mark Stevens Sells 1,281 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mark Stevens trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of Mark Stevens’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.71. 2,553,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

