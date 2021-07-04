Mark Stevens Sells 4,124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mark Stevens lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

ABBV traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $115.17. 5,719,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

