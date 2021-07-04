Mark Stevens Sells 4,958 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mark Stevens decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

