Mark Stevens Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mark Stevens lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Mark Stevens’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $86.70. 4,186,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

