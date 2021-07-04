Markston International LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

