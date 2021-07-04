Markston International LLC Has $12.58 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

