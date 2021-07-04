Markston International LLC Invests $1.51 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.99. 955,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

