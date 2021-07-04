Markston International LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Markston International LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

