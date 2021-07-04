Markston International LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,580. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

