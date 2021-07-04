Markston International LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $82.43. 5,591,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,841. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

