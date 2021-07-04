Markston International LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,095. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

