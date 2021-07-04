Markston International LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

