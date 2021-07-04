Markston International LLC Sells 28,368 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,368 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.6% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,984,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,691 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,993,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,181,000 after buying an additional 53,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 612,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 28,993,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,428,688. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

