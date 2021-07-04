Markston International LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. 15,868,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.