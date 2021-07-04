Marlin Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

