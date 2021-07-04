Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,684 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $349.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

