Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

MMLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.