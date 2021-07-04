Masari Reaches Market Cap of $718,764.70 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $718,764.70 and $382.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,718.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.98 or 0.06646274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.37 or 0.01501651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00411283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00161909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.00623869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00425613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00341525 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

