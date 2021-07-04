MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $95,534,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.71.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.