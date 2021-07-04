MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 885.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of MasTec worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MasTec stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

