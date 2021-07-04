Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $250,592.10 and approximately $100,868.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.98 or 0.06646274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00161909 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.