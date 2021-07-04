MAX Exchange Token Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $545,368.34 and $19,241.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.83 or 1.00042168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.89 or 0.01272696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00402416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00395955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005936 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004990 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.