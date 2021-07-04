Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Maxar Technologies worth $33,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 329,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

