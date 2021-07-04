Maxcoin Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $347,139.90 and approximately $52.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.71 or 1.00196335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00034365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.01220599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00403341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00395595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005896 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004929 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

