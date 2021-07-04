Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.