Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MNHFF remained flat at $$214.39 during midday trading on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.03.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

