McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

