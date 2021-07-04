Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $858.33 million and $54.31 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00131988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.34 or 1.00308759 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,867,969 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

