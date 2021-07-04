Mdex Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $870.94 million and approximately $58.78 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00166915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,294.72 or 0.99951974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,687,580 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

