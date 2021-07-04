Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.83. 3,478,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,663. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

