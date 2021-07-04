MEET.ONE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,012.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 412.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 283.9% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $11,012.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

