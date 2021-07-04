Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,444.06 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $365,444.06 and $21.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00412194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,557,841 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.