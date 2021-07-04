Meme Price Tops $446.24 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $446.24 or 0.01258074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $942,355.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

