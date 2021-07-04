Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Up 42.4% Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $590,056.01 and approximately $117,823.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

