Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.84. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,665.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,374. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB opened at $271.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 468.36 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

