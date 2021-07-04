Meta (MTA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

