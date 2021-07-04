MetaHash (MHC) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $29.63 million and $779,558.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00131977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00166891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,056.08 or 1.00303473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,815,820,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,212,732 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

