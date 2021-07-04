Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $187,821.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.70 or 0.06618230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00162453 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,599,367 coins and its circulating supply is 78,599,269 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

