Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Hits $639,615.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.79 million and $639,615.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00007052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

