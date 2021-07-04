Method Finance Price Tops $0.0280 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $7,651.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,806,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

