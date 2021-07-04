Metis Price Hits $7.02 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $105,378.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can now be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00019782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

