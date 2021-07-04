MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,369. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

