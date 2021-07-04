MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $108.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $445,759.64 and $108.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00031044 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 418,436,536 coins and its circulating supply is 141,134,608 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.