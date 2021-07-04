MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $719,729.50 and approximately $27.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001866 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006417 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00109385 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

