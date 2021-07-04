Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Hits $241.51 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Mina has a total market cap of $241.51 million and $8.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 168,152,918 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

