MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,003 shares during the period. MINISO Group makes up 5.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.37% of MINISO Group worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,274,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,974,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 268,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,880. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.