Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0053 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $21.96 million and $31,536.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00131237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00167703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,379,886,047 coins and its circulating supply is 4,174,676,480 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.