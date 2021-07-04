Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.90% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $79,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $167.59 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

